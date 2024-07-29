Ayushman Bharat Niramayam Scheme Expanded To Cover New Worker Categories, Ensuring Health Benefits Upto ₹5 Lakh Per Family

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Ayushman Bharat Niramayam scheme, a landmark health initiative, has been extended to include several new categories of workers, ensuring health benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

This significant expansion now covers Anganwadi workers, Anganwadi helpers, Panchayat secretaries, Village employment assistants, ASHA workers, USHA workers, ASHA supervisors, Kotwars, and contract employees.

New inclusion is a part of the existing scheme

This new inclusion is part of the existing Ayushman Bharat Niramayam scheme, which previously covered other eligible categories. The health department has issued an order to implement this expansion effectively, demonstrating the government's commitment to enhancing public health infrastructure. This step to alleviate the financial strain on many households and contribute to the overall well-being of the community.

However, certain families have been declared ineligible for the scheme based on specific norms.

Ineligible families

Ineligible families include those where any member has been an income taxpayer in any of the past three years, families where any member can avail free health benefits from another government scheme, and families where any member is a government employee eligible for free health services under any state or central government scheme. T

his ensures that the benefits reach those who need them the most, targeting the scheme's resources towards the most vulnerable sections of society.