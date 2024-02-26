Awadhpuri Self-Immolation: NGO Manager Who Set Self Ablaze Had Married For 2nd Time

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 46-year-old state programme manager of an NGO, who had set himself ablaze at his house in Awadhpuri on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, had married for the second time. Unable to produce any child, he had divorced his first wife.

However, the same issue persisted with his second wife Niharika. He was employed in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur and came home abruptly without informing Niharika on Saturday evening. Niharika, who was also employed in an NGO in Rohit Nagar of Bhopal, returned home at 12:10 am on Sunday.

An enraged Pradeep began arguing with her and tried to strangle her. Niharika rushed out of the flat to save her life and Pradeep locked himself up and set himself on fire. Eventually, he was charred to death and the entire flat was gutted within an hour.

Pradeep planned to divorce Niharika too: Cops

The Awadhpuri police station officials told Free Press that as the couple was unable to bear offsprings, Pradeep had planned to part ways with her too. He added that on quizzing Niharika, he learnt that the duo had married following a love affair on February 14, 2023, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day to make the marriage memorable.