Attendant Tries To End Life After Dispute With Junior Doctors In Datia Medical College -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A major ruckus broke out at the government medical college in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia after a dispute between junior doctors and a patient’s attendant on Tuesday night.

Amid allegations of assault and wrongful confinement, the attendant allegedly attempted suicide by hanging, but was rescued in time by the police. Both parties later reached a compromise.

The incident took place in the orthopaedic ward of the medical college. According to information, Pradeep Pal, a resident of Bargaya, had come to the hospital for his uncle’s treatment.

During this time, an argument broke out between him and some junior doctors over an issue.

Family members alleged that following the dispute, around half a dozen junior doctors assaulted Pradeep and locked him inside a duty room.

It is said that he remained confined in the room for nearly an hour, which left him deeply distressed.

Reportedly upset over the incident, Pradeep attempted to end his life by making a noose from a curtain inside the room.

When his family members noticed his attempt, they raised an alarm, leading to chaos within the hospital premises.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

Attendant Allegedly Attempts Suic*de After Harassment by Junior Doctors at Datia Medical College, Video Surfaces#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/xj1lTOiVP6 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 13, 2026

On receiving information, police from the hospital outpost reached the spot and broke open the locked room to rescue him.

After the incident, tension prevailed in the medical college, and several patients were seen facing difficulties in getting treatment.

Meanwhile, the medical college administration presented a different version of events.

According to the media in-charge, there was a dispute between the attendant and the junior doctors, during which the attendant allegedly tried to attack doctors with a stool. A complaint regarding the incident was also filed at the police station.

Later, in the presence of the medical superintendent, both sides reached a compromise. Officials said the dispute occurred due to a misunderstanding between the two parties.