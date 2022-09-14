Assembly’s monsoon sessions turns stormy; Oppn accuses cops of preventing MLAs from entering house

Congress MLAs heading to Assembly carrying placards in their hands in Bhopal on Wednesday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The second day of monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday turned stormy as Opposition, during question hour, said that some of its members were stopped from entering the house while tribal MLA Panchilal Meda was shoved off by policemen.

Hearing this, Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam said it was a serious issue and asked Opposition to submit it in writing while assuring a probe into the matter.

Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra refuted the Opposition charge and said Opposition members arrived with placards. Placards were not allowed by cops.

Opposition member PC Sharma alleged that an arm of one of members was twisted. As house plunged into din, Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam adjourned the house for five minutes. When house reassembled, Opposition members raised the same issue again.

Cops taking away the placards the Congress MLA were carrying | FP

Meanwhile, Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra demanded an apology from a member of an Opposition party who caught hold of a collar of a ruling party MLA.

Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh said Panchilal Medha was shoved off. Seeing the continuing chaos over the issue, Speaker assured opposition to give probe report day after tomorrow. Despite this, Opposition created hullabaloo over the issue. Dr Govind Singh alleged that BJP MLA Umakant Sharma caught neck of Panchilal Meda. Speaker adjourned house till question hour.

When house was adjourned for five minutes, Panchilal Medha reached treasury benches to inform about the treatment meted out to him. During this time, he and Umakant Sharma came face to face.