Assembly Elections 2023: OPD Slip For Patients Will Have ‘Bhopal Will Vote’ & ‘Voting Date’

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) issued instructions regarding various measures to be taken to ensure free and fair elections. He said Instruction has been given for publicity of polling date to patients in hospitals under Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation programme (SVEEP).

During home visits, Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers should motivate the people to vote by giving them information about the voting day (November 17).

The responsibility has been divided into several parts like Information about the voting date should be given through the public addressing system and LCD/video system installed in hospitals. In OPD, all the doctors should print out the voting date and display it on their table and wall (where it can be easily seen by the patient).

Besides, publicity about voting date should also be done in HSNC, Mahila Arogya Samiti, Jan Arogya Samiti meetings. Voting awareness rallies should be organised at the local level with the help of committee members and rural people. Information about the voting date should be given to the beneficiaries in the wellness activities/health days organized in the health and wellness centres.

Asha workers have been asked for wall writing at prominent places of the villages and health institutions where voting date should be mentioned. Seal of “Bhopal will vote” and “Voting date” should be put on the OPD slip.