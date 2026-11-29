ASI Attached To Police Lines In MP’s Berasia After Dalit Family Alleges Assault On Pregnant Woman, Abduction Of 20-Year-Old Youth | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognisance of a video showing an alleged assault in Berasia, SP (Rural) Pankaj Kumar Pandey on Saturday ordered an impartial investigation and attached Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Harishankar Kaurav to the police lines.

The case involves allegations by a Dalit family from Kadhaia Shah village that policemen and villagers assaulted its members, misbehaved with a pregnant woman and abducted 20-year-old Rajiv during a land dispute.

The family had claims Rajiv has been missing since the incident.

According to the family's complaint, the members had returned to the village to perform rituals involving the ashes of their deceased daughter when the confrontation took place.

They had also alleged that a pregnant woman was hit in the stomach with a stick and fainted, while Rajiv was beaten and taken away.

Senior officers are further investigating.

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