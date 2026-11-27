ASI Allegedly Assaults Youth After Foot Brushes Against Him, Manhandles Women Over Minor Altercation | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video purportedly showing an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) assaulting a youth following a minor altercation in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal surfaced on social media on Friday, raising questions about the conduct of the police officer.

The altercation reportedly took place when the youth was returning after paying for tea and his foot accidentally brushed against the ASI.

Following this, the police officer allegedly lost his temper and began assaulting the youth over the seemingly minor incident. When some young women came forward in an attempt to intervene and prevent the situation from escalating further, the ASI allegedly pushed and manhandled them as well.

WATCH the video here:

भोपाल में ASI पर मारपीट का आरोप! बागसेवनिया थाना क्षेत्र में चाय के पैसे देकर लौट रहे युवक का पैर ASI से टकराया, जिसके बाद पिटाई का आरोप लगा। बीच-बचाव करने पहुंचीं युवतियों से भी धक्का-मुक्की का दावा। #BhopalNews #BhopalPolice #MPNews #AsianNewsMP https://t.co/THIhykEZ2H — Asian News Madhya Pradesh (@AsianNewsMP) November 27, 2026

In the video circulating on social media, the young women can reportedly be seen attempting to shield the youth from the police officer and trying to stop the altercation.

The officer appears visibly agitated during the confrontation and is also seen allegedly misbehaving with the women. Meanwhile, several passers-by can be seen gathering at the spot as the altercation unfolds.

Complainants Seek Action

The complainants further alleged that they were subjected to assault and intimidation at the police station.

They reportedly approached the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and also contacted helpline services to raise their grievances and seek action against the ASI over his alleged misconduct.

However, an official response from the police regarding the allegations levelled against the officer, as well as details of whether any disciplinary action has been taken against him, are yet to be confirmed.