As 67-Year-Old Man Trots, He Hits Shuttlecock With Racket | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Summer morning breaks – dull and grey – but not for lively 67-year-old Anil Kumar Nagaich. Soft-spoken grey-haired Nagaich, a retired civil engineer, jogs over six to seven km twice daily, and as he trots, he hits a shuttlecock with a racket – nonstop.

The shuttlecock never falls to the ground. He moves as fast as a butterfly, and a teenager on a cycle may have to gasp for air to catch him. Nagaich settled in Bhopal in 2008 after resigning from his job as a civil engineer. He prioritizing running in 2017 and has been running continuously without a break since then.

Nagaich believes in exercising and staying fit

He told the Free Press that he has been devoted to sports since his childhood. During his school days, he played badminton, pole jump, volleyball, and chess. He said, “That’s the reason I never left sports behind, and even while running, I play badminton”.

He believes in exercising and staying fit, avoiding outside food, and eating solely home-cooked meals. Nagaich said that he is greatly influenced by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s film ‘Terminator 2’ and wants to dedicate his life to protecting and serving humanity in a similar way.