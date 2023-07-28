Around 61 K Children Went Missing In Last 5 Years: Oza

Around 61K Children Went Missing In Last 5 Years: Oza | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the last five years more than 61,000 children went missing including 49,000 girls in the state alleged Congress wing in-charge Sobha Oza on Thursday.

The Congress leader attacked the BJP government on the women atrocity issue. The data was tabled in Parliament and this shows the crime against women and children in the state.

The government is running schemes like Ladli Laxmi Yojna and Ladli Bhena Yojna, but here the children are going missing which raises concern over the law and order in the state.

