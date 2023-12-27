Around 39% Of Yadav's Men Have Criminal Records: Report

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 39% of newly-appointed ministers in the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s cabinet have criminal records and 10% of them have been charged with committing serious crimes, said Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Madhya Pradesh Election Watch (MPEW).

One of the ministers, Dileep Ahirwar, has been convicted under the Gambling Act, twice. Likewise, Dilip Jaiswal has been charged with dealing in stolen properties and Kailash Vijayvargiya with insulting religious beliefs. The ADR and MPEW have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 31 ministers.

Dilip Jaiswal is having criminal charges related to habitually dealing in stolen property (IPC section 413), forgery of valuable security, will, etc, (IPC section 467), forgery for purpose of cheating (IPC section 468), criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent (IPC section 409) and few more charges.

Vijayvargiya has two charges related to deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs (IPC section 295A). Two charges related to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony (IPC section 153A).

Two charges related to acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention (IPC section 34), two charges related to defamation (IPC section 500) and nine more charges against him. Indar Singh Parmar has a case of attempt to murder against him. The other charges like causing hurt and related to rioting, armed with deadly weapons (IPC section 148) have also been registered against him.

Dileep Ahirwar has been convicted in three cases. Govind Singh Rajput is having two charges of disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant (IPC section 188). Pradhuman Singh Tomar is charged with negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (IPC section 269) and three more charges.

Nagar Singh Chouhan has an FIR against him under section 185 of Motor Vehicle Act. The incident happened in Walsad Gujarat in 2022. Gotam Tetwal is charged with rioting (IPC section 147) and wrongful restraint (IPC section 341) and two more charges. Narayan Singh Panwar has charges related to rioting (IPC section 147), disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (IPC section 188) and wrongful restraint (IPC section 341).

Lakhan Patel is having charges related to acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention (IPC section 34) and a charge related to obscene acts and songs (IPC section 294). Uday Pratap Singh and Tulsiram Silawat also have charges related to disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (IPC section 188).

Bhopal: CM Mohan Yadav, Tomar Meet Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence on Tuesday after the formation of ministry. Yadav had a closed-door meeting with Chouhan for half an hour, but it was a courtesy call.

According to sources, because Chouhan is vacating the chief minister’s residence and shifting to another government house, Yadav met him before that.

Besides Yadav, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, ministers Rakesh Singh, Tulsiram Silawat, Karan Singh Verma and Dharmendra Singh Lodhi met Chouhan. A large number of ministers are meeting Chouhan after taking the oath.