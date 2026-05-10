Around 3 Quintals Ganja Worth ₹20 lakh Seized, Destroyed In Madhya Pradesh's Panna | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over 2.75 quintals of ganja was seized in 42 different cases across 4 districts of the Chhatarpur range and were destroyed at the JK Cement factory in Panna district.

The total cost of the seized cannabis was estimated to be around ₹20 lakh, which was destroyed on Saturday.

The action was carried out under the prescribed drug disposal rules in the presence of the Drugs Disposal Committee.

The destruction process took place on May 9, 2026, while strictly following environmental and safety guidelines.

According to officials, the seized contraband belonged to cases registered in Chhatarpur, Panna, Tikamgarh, and Niwari districts.

The ganja had been kept (securely stored) after seizure and was destroyed only after completion of the required legal procedures.

The process was conducted in the presence of senior officials, including DIG Chhatarpur Range Vijay Kumar Khatri, SP Chhatarpur Rajat Saklecha, SP Panna Nivedita Naidu, along with scientific officers from the Pollution Control Board, Sagar, and other police personnel.

Officials said that special attention was given to environmental safety during the destruction.

The entire process was carried out under the supervision of scientific experts to ensure that all pollution control and environmental norms were properly followed.

Ambulance used for drug smuggling

In a separate incident, on May 1, Madhya Pradesh’s Sitamau police arrested a suspect and seized around 4 quintals of poppy husk being transported in an ambulance-like vehicle.

Police found 22 sacks of poppy husk weighing worth about ₹6 lakh, along with four fake number plates and a mobile phone.

The accused allegedly fired in the air while trying to escape but was caught, while another suspect managed to flee.

Police also recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges from the accused.