Around 10-15K Teachers From Across MP Protest Against Mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test At Bhopal's Dussehra Maidan-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 10 to 15 thousand teachers from across the state gathered at BHEL Dussehra ground in Bhopal and staged protested against mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

The protest was organised by the Adhyapak Shikshak Sanyukt Morcha onm Saturday. The protestors had called for a “Chief Minister Request March.” Teachers from different districts reached the state capital to press their demands.

According to organisers, a large number of teachers gathered at the BHEL ground, and due to the heavy crowd many had to sit under nearby trees as there was not enough space inside the main tent.

A video of the protest has surfaced on social media, in which thousands of teachers can be seen protesting without thinking about the hot weather.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Nearly 10k Govt Teachers From Across MP Reach Bhopal, Stage Protest At BHEL Ground Against Teacher Eligibility Test #MPnews #TET #MadhyaPradesh #Education pic.twitter.com/2kjQ8wHtfv — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 18, 2026

Leaders of the joint front said that teachers who are already working are being forced to take the TET again, which is unfair according to them.

They said that when these teachers were appointed, they had already completed all required qualifications. Imposing a new condition after 20 to 25 years of service, they argued, is not justified.

Teachers also said that a recent order of the Supreme Court of India has affected nearly 90 to 95 percent of teachers in the state. Many of these teachers were earlier appointed under the “adhyapak” system and were later included in the teacher cadre.

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The protesting teachers said they began their careers on lower pay scales and are still struggling for basic benefits such as pension, gratuity and proper calculation of their service period.

They also alleged that the government is not counting service from the original appointment date, which has caused financial loss to many teachers.

Police had placed barricades at some distance from the protest site, forcing many teachers to park their vehicles far away and walk to the ground.