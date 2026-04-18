Families Agrees To Cancel Underage Wedding After Counselling In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A suspected child marriage was stopped after officials from the Women and Child Development Department intervened following a complaint in the Ahilya Paltan area.

Preparations for the wedding were underway, with the mandap decorated and pre-wedding rituals such as the haldi ceremony in progress when the team reached the venue and asked the family to cancel the ceremony.

The girl’s father initially argued that community tradition allowed girls to be married at the age of 16. However, officials clarified that under the Child Marriage Prohibition Act, 2006, marriage below the legal age of 18 years for girls and 21 years for boys is prohibited and punishable by law.

Upon verification, the team found that the girl would turn 18 in about six months. Project Officer Chitra Yadav, Child Marriage Prevention Flying Squad in-charge Sangita Singh and Childline member Phool Singh Carpenter counselled the families about the legal consequences and social risks of child marriage.

After prolonged discussions, both families agreed to cancel the wedding and instead host a meal for guests, citing prior expenses and distributed invitations. Officials stated that surveillance will continue on the scheduled wedding date, Apr 19. If the families proceed with the marriage despite giving an undertaking, strict legal action will be taken.

The district administration is running a special campaign under the direction of Collector Shivam Verma to prevent child marriages.