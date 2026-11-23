Army Jawan Among Three Killed As Speeding Vehicle Hits Parked Truck In MP's Anuppur | Representational image

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): Three people, including an Army jawan, were killed and another was seriously injured when a speeding SUV rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred early in the morning when the four occupants of the vehicle were travelling to attend a wedding. Two of the deceased were real brothers, while the third was an Army personnel who was on leave and travelling with his relatives, police said.

According to police, the SUV was moving at high speed when its driver lost control and crashed into the stationary truck. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was badly mangled, trapping its occupants inside.

The deceased were identified as Deenbandhu Vishwakarma (36), his brother Vineet Vishwakarma (26), and Mohammed Qareem (32), while the injured person has been identified as Raju Tiwari (30), according to police. Police and emergency services reached the spot after receiving information.

With the assistance of local residents, the occupants were pulled out of the wreckage and taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared three of them dead. The fourth occupant sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment, police said.

The deceased included an Army jawan and two brothers. The Army personnel was visiting his native place on leave and was travelling with relatives to attend a wedding when the accident took place. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. Preliminary investigation indicates that overspeeding may have caused the driver to lose control.

However, police are also examining whether the truck was parked on the roadside without proper warning indicators or safety arrangements.

Investigators are recording statements of eyewitnesses and examining available CCTV footage to establish the exact sequence of events and fix responsibility.

The accident also disrupted traffic on the stretch for some time before police cleared the damaged vehicles and restored normal movement.