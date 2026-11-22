MP’s Ratlam Sees Assault Row As Tal Council President Alleges Death Threats Over Encroachment Notices | FP photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute broke out after the foundation-laying ceremony of the proposed railway overbridge at Vikramgarh railway crossing No. 21, with Tal municipal council president Mukesh Parmar alleging assault and death threats by two brothers. Police have registered a case against the suspects.

The incident reportedly took place after the ceremony for the Rs 21.50-crore overbridge, attended by MP Anil Firojiya, MLA Chintamani Malviya and other public representatives and BJP leaders.

According to Parmar's complaint, Gopal Kala and his brother Manoj Kala, residents of Rajendra Marg in Tal, were upset over notices the municipal council issued about five days earlier.

The notices concerned alleged encroachment on garden land behind the State Bank in Somani Colony. The complainant alleged that after the ceremony, the Kala brothers abused him and Gopal slapped him.

They also allegedly threatened to kill him if the encroachment notices were not cancelled. Babulal Dhakad of Karwakhedi and Mukesh Balai of Tal, present at the spot, intervened.

The president subsequently approached the police and underwent a medical examination. Police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 296(b), 115(2), 351(2) and 3(5). Further investigation is underway.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!