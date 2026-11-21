MP’s Ujjain Bullfight Horror: 7-Year-Old Boy Trampled To Death As Bull Charges Into Crowd Despite Police Warning | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A joyous outing turned into an unimaginable nightmare for a taxi driver when his seven-year-old son was trampled to death by a raging bull during a traditional bullfight at Hamukhedi on Friday.

Aakash Dahima had brought his only son, Yuvraj Dahima, to watch the annual event organised on Dev Prabodhini Ekadashi. Neither could have imagined that their outing would end in tragedy.

Around 2 pm, during the fourth contest, a fighting bull suddenly broke away and charged into the spectators. Before Aakash could react, the animal trampled Yuvraj, leaving him critically injured.

The child was rushed to Nirmala Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Only son lost in moments

Aakash said 12 pairs of bulls were participating in the event. He and Yuvraj had watched three contests before tragedy struck during the fourth.

The bereaved father said organiser Sagar Yadav's family had conducted the bullfights for several years without any previous such incident. Yuvraj was his only son.

Warning ignored, police promise action

Superintendent of police Pradeep Sharma said the Nagjhiri police station in-charge had warned organisers against holding the event two days earlier. Despite the warning, the bullfight went ahead. Sharma said legal action would follow.

Demands for justice grow

Former Zila Panchayat vice-president Bharat Porwal demanded Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's intervention and an impartial investigation.

Seeking justice for the taxi driver's family, Porwal questioned why an innocent child had to lose his life.

He also raised concern over a bull injured during the contest, questioning why the defenceless animal had to suffer.

Porwal demanded accountability for the tragedy and an impartial police investigation.

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