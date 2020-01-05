Are you leader of mafia or BJP: CM Kamal Nath asks Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bhopal: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya should decide whether he is leader of mafia or leader of the BJP, said chief minister Kamal Nath while talking to media persons in Chhindwara on Sunday.

The CM was reacting to questions of media persons when he was asked about the statement of Vijayvargiya statement. After attending various programmes in Satna and in Maihar, he reached Chhindwara to attend another programme.

Earlier the video, apparently shot during a protest organised by the saffron party in Residency area of Indore on Friday, showed in which Vijayvargiya was found saying, “Our Sangh (RSS) leaders are here otherwise (we) would have set Indore on fire.”

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and other senior Sangh leaders are in the city since Thursday for a conclave of the organisation.

On Saturday, Vijayvargiya along with 350 party cadres have been booked for staging dharna at the residence of divisional commissioner on Friday.