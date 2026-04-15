'April 16 To Be Celebrated As Women Empowerment Day,' Says CM Mohan Yadav At Nari Shakti Sammelan In Bhopal -- VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav participated as a chief guest in the Nari Shakti Sammelan organised at Bhopal’s Ravindra Bhawan on Wednesday.

The event attracted a huge audience hailing the Act and celebrating women participation in the Parliament. They expressed confidence that the proposed Nari Shakti Vandan Act will strengthen democracy.

Addressing the event Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that when women are part of governance, work becomes more efficient and better results are achieved.

He appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking strong decisions to empower women in India.

He also mentioned important reforms like the abolition of triple talaq, saying these steps have improved the status of women in society.

April 16 to be celebrated as women’s festival

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that April 16 will be celebrated as a special day for women empowerment. He said it will be like a festival, similar to celebrating Holi and Diwali together.

He also talked about the role of senior women leaders like Sumitra Mahajan and Vijaya Raje Scindia in making Indian politics stronger.

CM praises girl toppers

During the event, the Chief Minister also praised the top-performing girl students of the state board exams. The aim of this recognition was to encourage girls to perform well in studies and to promote education as an important way of empowerment.

He also honoured the top-performing girl students in the state board exams.

Khushi Rai and Chandni Vishwakarma from Bhopal were recognised as Higher Secondary toppers, while Pratibha Singh Solanki from Panna district was honoured as the High School topper.

Indore event

The event was organised in Indore on Tuesday as well witnessing a huge participation from women from all walks of life.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister Mohan Yadav said the Nari Shakti Vandan Act will quickly empower women and improve their role in society.

Speaking at a conference in Indore, he called it one of the most important decisions taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the plan to provide 33% reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies will strengthen their rights, increase their participation in politics, and support India’s development by 2047.