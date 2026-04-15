'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' Will Lead To Rapid Empowerment Of Women | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by taking consistent decisions in the interest of women, is not only granting them their rights but also actively empowering them.

The decision taken by the Prime Minister regarding the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam stands as one of the most significant decisions of the 21st century. Once this Act is implemented, it will lead to the rapid empowerment of Nari Shakti.

Yadav was delivering his address at the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan held at the Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium on Tuesday. Present at the event were Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur, MP Shankar Lalwani, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, District Panchayat President Reena Satish Malviya, and MLAs Malini Gaud, Madhu Verma, Golu Shukla, and Usha Thakur.

Yadav stated that Indore is the city of Devi Ahilyabai and the birthplace of the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar. The very auditorium in which the gathering is being held has been built in memory of Mangeshkar. Yadav concluded by remarking that Devi Ahilyabai was an exemplary icon of public welfare and good governance.

In her kingdom, peace, tranquillity, and prosperity prevailed. During times of crisis, Devi Ahilyabai rallied women to form a formidable all-female army. Relying on the strength of this Nari Shakti, she compelled the Peshwa to accept defeat.

Earlier, Yadav toured the venue to inspect an exhibition organised by various government departments. He visited the stalls, interacted with women, and gathered information regarding the products on display. Additionally, he paid his respects by garlanding the statue of Lata Mangeshkar situated within the premises.

During the programme held at the auditorium, the women of Indore set a remarkable precedent on the stage. Women representing diverse professional fields participated in the event, gracing the dais alongside the Chief Minister. Notably, during this segment, all elected representatives, including Ministers, MPs, and MLAs, and government officials, took their seats in the audience gallery.

Speaking at the event, Gaud stated that, following the enactment of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, women would be entitled to 33 per cent reservation in both the Lok Sabha and the State Legislative Assemblies. The programme commenced with the collective singing of the national song, Vande Mataram.