Appeasement Politics: CM Seeks Apology From Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said Congress part’s manifesto spoke about one particular community’s right. “Once former PM Manmohan Singh stated that Muslims have the first right on country’s resources. This is worth condemning , he told media persons in the city.

He added that Congress repeated the same thing indirectly in its manifesto. “I hope Congress will seek apology from people of country in this regard,” he said.

Responding to a query, Yadav said vote bank politics peaked during 10 years of UPA government. Congress was in favour of Muslim reservation and was leaving no stone unturned to realise it. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unmasking Congress over the issue.

“In Rajathan, PM made people aware about the dangerous vote bank politics of Congress and its fearful economic terrorism,” he added.

Talking about Congress party’s objection to use of saffron colour in DD logo, he said, “We object to objection raised by Congress. Our culture is of sacrifice, asceticism. No efforts, which hurt such things, will be tolerated”.

When asked why PM’s road show should be held in Bhopal, a BJP stranglehold, Yadav said, “We will be called arrogant if we will not hold PM’s road shows in state”.

To a query on Congress alleging that corrupt Opposition leaders were lured by BJP, Yadav said, “Recently, Chhindwara mayor Vikram Ahate joined saffron party and returned to Congress. So, Congress should think that how such people are being reabsorbed by it.”

What can I do?

When told that Metro project has got delayed in Bhopal, Yadav said, “If it is late, what can I do? All things are in front of all”.