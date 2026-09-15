‘Any Mughli Involved In Love Jihad Will Not Be Spared,’ MP Minister Vishvas Sarang Calls Culture-Protecting Youth ‘Real Gen Z’, Sparks Controversy | VIDEO

‘Anyone Involved In Love Jihad Will Not Be Spared,’ MP Minister Vishvas Sarang Calls Culture-Protecting Youth ‘Real Gen Z’ | VIDEO | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh minister Vishvas Sarang made a controversial statement during Ganpati Bappa's celebration warning that anyone involved in alleged ‘Love Jihad’ in his neighbourhood would not be spared. Addressing young people at a Ganpati programme, the BJP leader also spoke against what he called the ‘Mughal and British mindset’. Sarang praised young devotees for remaining connected to Indian culture and described those protecting the country’s traditions as India’s ‘real Gen Z’ today.

Warns Against ‘Love Jihad’

Speaking about alleged ‘love jihad’, Vishvas Sarang said, “Meri colony mein, mere aas-paas, yadi koi bhi ‘Mughli’ meri behen-beti ko behla kar, fusla kar love jihad karega…toh usko baksha nahi jayega.”

“(If any ‘Mughli’ person in my colony or the surrounding areas deceives or lures our sisters and daughters into ‘love jihad’, he will not be spared).”

Referring to the country’s past, the Madhya Pradesh minister said, “1947 mein angrez chale gaye hon, Mughal chale gaye hon, par Mughal ki mansikta aur angrez ki mansikta wale log aaj bhi is desh mein maujood hain. Humein unko bhi bhagana hai.”

“(The British and the Mughals may have left in 1947, but people with the Mughal and British mindsets are still present in this country. We must drive them out as well).”

Praises India’s Gen Z

Addressing young devotees, Sarang said, “Yuva saathiyon, mujhe bahut prasannata hai kyunki aaj is poore karyakram mein mujhe Gen Z dikh raha hai. Mujhe yuva hi yuva dikh raha hai. Mujhe woh yuva dikh raha hai jo is desh ke liye apni shakti lagana chahta hai.”

“(Young friends, I am delighted because I can see Gen Z throughout this programme. I see young people everywhere who want to use their strength for this country),” he said.

Sarang added, “Asli Gen Z toh mera yeh Gen Z hai, jo Ganpati ki vandana ke liye aaya hai. Is desh ka asli Gen Z woh hai jo is desh ki sanskriti ki raksha karta hai.”

“(This is my real Gen Z, who has come to worship Lord Ganpati. The real Gen Z of this country is the one that protects Indian culture).”

He further said, “Mere desh ka yuva aaj bhi sanskriti se juda hai. Yeh hai asli Gen Z.”

“(The youth of my country remain connected to our culture even today. This is the real Gen Z),” he said.