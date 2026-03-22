MP News: Minister For Sports & Youth Welfare Vishwas Sarang Criticises Congress Leaders, Urges Responsible Statements On National Issues |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing political tensions between Iran-Israel-USA, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vishwas Sarang has criticised senior Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, Rahul Gandhi, and P. Chidambaram, urging them to exercise greater responsibility when commenting on national matters.

Sarang emphasised that the dignity and honour of the nation should never be compromised, warning against politicising sensitive issues.

#WATCH | #Jabalpur: 'Har Baat Pe Rajneeti Karne Ke Bajaye Desh Ke Samman Ki Sochni Chahiye,' Minister Kailash Vishwas Sarang Slams Congress For Making Political Statements On Sensitive Issues #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/m4qMbn38ni — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 22, 2026

Regarding the letter written by Digvijaya Singh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sarang remarked that Singh should adopt a positive and serious approach, focusing on the nation’s interest rather than political point-scoring. “Leaders must issue statements with responsibility, especially on issues concerning the national interest,” he said.

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks on inflation, Sarang observed that a lack of seriousness often marks Gandhi’s statements. He said, “It appears that he frequently comments on economic issues without a deep or thorough understanding of them. Addressing subjects such as the national economy, farmers, and agriculture requires both a solid grasp of the subject matter and a certain level of maturity.”

Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee labelling the Prime Minister an "infiltrator", Sarang underlined that the PM holds a constitutional office that demands respect from every citizen. He added that such objectionable language reflects political frustration and is inappropriate, regardless of political differences.

Sarang’s comments reinforce the ruling party’s stance on maintaining national dignity, urging opposition leaders to move beyond political rhetoric and address issues with seriousness, responsibility, and a focus on the country’s broader interests.