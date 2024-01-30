Anti-encroachment: BMC To Demolish 5 Houses Within Purview Of Siddique Hassan Talab

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In light of encroachment, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to demolish illegally constructed five houses located within the purview of Siddique Hassan Khan Talab. Following the order of National Green Tribunal (NGT), the municipal administration has made all arrangements to dismantle the houses. Notices concerning landlords have already been served and now announcement for the demolition has been made in the locality.

Zonal Officer of Zone-5 Asif said, Complying with the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the municipal administration has made all arrangements to dismantle the houses and for the same we have demanded police forces. The BMC has identified the five houses and they belong to Fatima Bi, Saad Ali, Saif Jamil, Mansoor Ahmed Khan and Mohammed Raees.

Of the 11.99 acres of land adjoining Siddique Hassan Khan Talab, around 7 acres has been encroached upon and there houses, hospitals, shops, hotels and other illegal structures have come up.

Dr SC Pandey, environmentalist, said, “ NGT had ordered in 2014 for demolition of illegal constructions in the range of 50 meter of FTL of Siddique Hasan Talab. The BMC’s move to raze the illegal structures is in compliance with the NGT order.”

BMC Anti-encroachment officer (Bhopal North constituency) Saheb told Free Press that the civic body has made all arrangements to raze the five houses located within the purview of 50 meter range of pond. However, all depends on police force availability, while from outside, all arrangements are in place. We will send our anti-encroachment teams to carry out the demolition, the officer said.”