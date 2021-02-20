Another Vyapam in the offing in Madhya Pradesh, alleges Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal: Those who were not able to qualify in their graduation examination with good marks have got 198 out of 200 in the agriculture extension officer and rural extension officer examination, as a new Vyapam scam seems to be taking shape, alleged former chief minister Digvijay Singh in his letter written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday.

Vyapam, now Professional Examination Board (PEB), conducted the exam for two posts. The exam was taken online and the minimum qualification for the posts are MSc and BSc in agriculture. Some of the aspirants who are students of Agriculture College, Sehore, approached Singh and filed the complaint. It is alleged that those students who were merely able to qualify in their graduation and post-graduation examinations had scored the highest in the exam. The PEB has not announced the results formally, but has issued the marks.

The aspirants also alleged that the paper was not so easy that one could score as high as 195, 196, 197, or 198 in the examination. It is suspected that something had gone wrong with the exam process — either the paper was leaked, or outside help was given during online exam, or manipulation was done at the PEB level or some other equation.

Singh demanded that a special investigation team (SIT) be established to investigate the whole episode.