Betul: Digvijaya Singh asks who is Kangana after Congress MLA calls her 'nachne gaane waali'

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Who is Kangana, asked former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Saturday when questioned about his party MLA Sukhdev Panse's comment on the Bollywood actor.

The MLA from Multai, Panse earlier called Ranaut a 'nachne gaane waali mahila' (a woman who sings and dances) while he was submitting a memorandum to the District Collector of Betul in Madhya Pradesh on Friday over the lathi-charge on party workers in Sarni.

" Kangana jaisi nachne gane wali mahila kisanon ke swabhiman ko thes pahuchaye aur uss swabhiman ke saath agar Congress Khadi hai, to Police unke upar lathi-charge karti hai (Kangana, a woman who sings and dances, has hurt the self-respect of farmers and if Congress stands for them, Police baton charges us)," said Panse.

The Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress is opposing the shooting of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Dhakaad', which is currently going on in Sarni area of Betul district, following the actor's remark on protesting farmers.

On February 12 Congress workers submitted a memorandum to Betul Superintendent of Police threatening that they will not let Kangana Ranaut shoot the movie unless she apologizes to farmers for her tweets.