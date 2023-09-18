Annual Conference Of KV Schools’ Principals Ends In Itarsi Town Of Narmadapuram | FP Photo

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): A divisional level conference of principals of all Kendriya Vidyalayas concluded successfully in Itarsi town of Narmadapuram on Sunday, official sources said.

The conference was a three-day long affair and on its final day, singing performances were given on ‘Itni Shakti Humein de na daata’. Assistant commissioner Rani Dange shed light on the meaning of the lyrics of the song and also underlined its importance on one’s health.

Kiran Mishra elaborated on the sports activities in which students of all KV schools of the state took part and emerged victorious. She also apprised of all the co-curricular activities in which the schools have been faring well.

Deputy commissioner Senthil Kumar and assistant commissioner Nirmala Budania presented the outline of the annual activities plan of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

Following this, all principals were divided into groups for discussion. Discussions were held on balanced and smooth running of all KV schools.

Deputy commissioner also shared detailed insights on the objectives of school education for the National Curriculum (NCF), 2023 and directed everyone present on the occasion to abide by the instructions.

Assistant commissioner Budania also introduced the concept of computer based test (CBT) mode before everyone.

