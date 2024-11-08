Ankita Rathore & Hasnain Ansari's Wedding Postponed After Madhya Pradesh High Court's Order

MP High Court, Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The highly discussed marriage of Ankita Rathore and Hasnain Ansari has been halted after the orders issued by Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday.

The Division Bench has put a stay on a Single Bench's previous decision, after which the couple’s marriage scheduled for November 12 has been cancelled.

According to information, the High Court has issued notices to Hasnain Ansari, the state government, and the Jabalpur Collector, demanding their response regarding the matter.

During Friday’s hearing, the High Court observed that this case should have been referred to the Division Bench instead of being handled by a Single Bench. Consequently, the marriage date has been postponed.

Hindu nationalist oppose application

Previously, Justice G.S. Ahluwalia had declared the couple’s marriage invalid without religious conversion. Later, Ankita Rathore and Hasnain Ansari filed a petition in Justice Vishal Dhagat's court, seeking permission for their marriage.

The case has also attracted huge attention from Hindu nationalist groups across the country who have strongly opposed the marriage application.

‘Hindu-Muslim marriage cannot proceed without conversion’

Additionally, Ashok Lalwani, the lawyer of Ankita’s father, has expressed concerns regarding the legality of the marriage under the Special Marriage Act, arguing that a Hindu-Muslim marriage cannot proceed without conversion.

With the High Court’s latest decision, the couple's marriage remains uncertain as they wait for further proceedings.