Angry Consumers Block NH-30 Over LPG Cylinder Crisis In Jabalpur-- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Angry consumers staged a protest and blocked National Highway-30 over the non-availability of LPG cylinders in Jabalpur on Saturday.

The protesters sat on the road after allegedly failing to receive gas cylinders despite waiting for several days.

A video of the scene has surfaced , which shows the national highway blocked with long traffic jam. And, commuters struggling to cross the path.

Watch the video below :

The highway remained blocked for nearly an hour, leading to long queues of vehicles on both sides and causing major traffic disruption. Commuters and transport operators faced difficulties as vehicles remained stranded on the busy route.

The consumers accused Suvidha Gas Agency of negligence in gas distribution. They claimed that booking slips had been submitted 8 to 10 days ago, but cylinders had still not been delivered. Many residents said they were struggling to manage daily household work due to the shortage.

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Some protesters also alleged black marketing of LPG cylinders and expressed anger against the administration for not taking timely action to resolve the issue.

A large crowd gathered at the spot during the protest, creating a chaotic situation on the highway. Local officials and police personnel later reached the area and spoke to the protesters. After assurances of action, efforts were made to restore normal traffic movement.

The incident has raised concerns among local residents, who are demanding a proper investigation into the allegations and a regular, timely supply of LPG cylinders to consumers.