Amrit Yuva Kalotsav 2022-23: Dhrupad Vrind, Kuchipudi dance, plays held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dhrupad Vrind, plays and Kuchipudi dance were presented at Ragbandh Auditorium, Rangashree Little Ballet Troupe on Thursday - the third-day of the four -day ‘Amrit Yuva Kalotsav 2022-23’

Sangeet Natak Akademi organised the concert across the country to provide a platform to youth under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.The event began with Dhrupad Vrind by Santosh Kumar, Milan Rajal, Divyanshu, Charulata Rath and Minesh Gour, Bhopal. Dhrupad Vrind is a group of young musicians of Dhrupad Kendra, Bhopal which presents the Dagar Vani style Dhrupad gayaki.

It was followed by the play ‘Amar Singh Rathore – Traditional String Puppet Theatre- Rajasthan ,’ Kuchipudi by Wasim Raja and Group Delhi. Directed by Ravi Bhat, the play ‘Amar Singh Rathore – Traditional String Puppet Theatre- Rajasthan’ presented by Naurang Bhat Puppet Group, Delhi.

The play revolves around Amar Singh who was ruler of Nagpur in the 17th century and was a great patron. His heroic deeds and death are sung and enacted in this production. Nagpur is where the puppeteers’ community claims its origin.

Kuchipudi dancer Wasim Raja and Group began with Pranavakaram (duet performance) to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha on any auspicious occasion. It was followed by ‘Ardhnarishwar (duet)’ which conveys the unity of opposites in the universe. The male half stands for Purusha and the female half is Prakriti. They ended their performance with Thillana which comprised different taalas and various footwork in kuchipudi.

The event ended with a play by Bijji Kahin, directed by Prasanna Soni and presented by Rangdoot Sidhi. The play sends out the message of the promotion of humanity and knowledge It also expresses profound philosophical ideas.