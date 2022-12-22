Bhopal: Couple among three held for theft at electronic showroom

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested three persons including a couple in connection with a theft at an electronic showroom located in Chhola area, the police said on Thursday.

The showroom owner, identified as Radheshyam Vishwakarma, had lodged a police complaint on December 12, alleging that some unidentified persons had broken into his showroom and decamped with two laptops, DVR, CCTV cameras, cheque books and Rs 14 Lakh in cash.

The police had registered a case. During the investigations, police sift through the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the locality. One of the accused was identified as Prakash Mehra (28), a resident of Bhanpur. The police arrested him and seized Rs 5,17,500 in cash, automobile parts, 1 DVR, 1 camera, cheque books and two mobile phones.

Mehra was quizzed with regard to the involvement of other accused in the crime. He said that his wife Pooja and another accomplice Veerendra were involved in the theft. Police have arrested the duo and recovered Rs 25,000 in cash from their possession.