Amid Defections, Congress Leaders Meet At Patwari's Residence To Strategize

Bhopal (Madhya Prdaesh): A day after former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri, along with former MPs and MLAs, joined the BJP, dealing a severe blow to the Congress, leaders of the grand old party gathered at the residence of the state president, Jitu Patwari, to discuss the evolving political equations in the state. Concerns were expressed about the possibility of more defections, particularly in the wake of Pachouri's departure, who had a 50-year association with the Congress and served in various important positions.

It is said that Pachouri was one of the party leaders who gave Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra a miss. The party is now keenly keeping an eye on the leaders who are distancing themselves from Rahul's yatra. In an unofficial meeting, attended by Jitu Patwari, MLAs Lakhan Ghanghoria, Arif Masood, Atif Aquil, ex-MLAs PC Sharma, Sanjay Sharma, Avnish Bhargava, and others, discussions revolved around turncoats and their defections. Party sources claimed that many of the turncoats were in the line of getting Lok Sabha tickets. Several leaders made phone calls to each other inquiring about the reasons behind the leaders leaving the Congress. Besides sharing their views, they also made suggestions which would be beneficial for the party.

Many party leaders under lens

There are several Congress leaders who distanced themselves from the party and even did not comment on the shifting of the leader to BJP. These leaders are under the party scanner. A few stalwart leaders of Malwa-Nimar who are keeping mum are under the lens. At present the state Congress unit is facing a tough time keeping the flock together. While many leaders are not keen on contesting the upcoming general elections, there are certain seats where there are more than two candidates claiming the ticket. On Sunday a statement of a Congress leader from Sagar went viral in which he is heard saying that he is withdrawing his name from Sagar parliamentary constituency. The leader is a ‘Bharamin’.