 Alliance Has Not Worked In MP, SP To Fight From Budhni
Alliance Has Not Worked In MP, SP To Fight From Budhni

Arya gets angry after Patel is given a ticket and decides to contest by-election on SP ticket

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 11:55 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): India Alliance has not worked in the by-elections in Madhya Pradesh, because the Samajwadi Party (SP) has given a ticket to Congress rebel Arjun Arya. Arya who was angry with the party after Rajkumar Patel was given a ticket resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on Monday. As soon as Patel quit the Congress, SP gave him a ticket for the by-election in Budhni.

In the assembly election, there was no alliance between the SP and the Congress, but both parties came together in the parliamentary election. The SP was given the Khajuraho seat, but the nomination of the candidate was rejected.

In the by-election, the Congress and the SP have again come face to face. Nevertheless, the SP and the Congress have entered into an alliance in the assembly by-polls in Uttar Pradesh. MPCC president Jitu Patwari recently held a meeting with the Congress leaders to discuss the MP by-polls. SP president Manoj Yadav also took part in the meeting.

Giving a ticket to Arya indicates that the alliance between the Congress and the SP has broken in MP. (Box) Cong gives encourages those who do flattery of top leaders, says Arya Arjun Arya has written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge that the Congress encourages sycophancy.

The voice of those who lead the masses is suppressed in the party, Arya wrote. Arya further wrote that those who had ‘feudal mindset’ were ruling the roost in the Congress. According to Arya, Rahul Gandhi said, “The race horses are asked to dance in wedding, and the wedding horses are asked to take part in race.” The same thing is happening in Madhya Pradesh, so he has left the Congress, Arya wrote.

