All Three Accused Arrested In Morena Constable Run-Over Case; Main Accused Held from Ahmedabad |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district have arrested all three accused involved in the brutal killing of a Forest Guard during an anti-sand mafia operation.

The Dimni police team arrested the main accused, tractor driver Vinod Kori (son of Ramkumar Kori)—who crushed Forest Constable Harkesh Gurjar with a sand-filled tractor-trolley—from the city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The police had announced a reward of ₹ 10,000 for the accused.

Earlier, on April 8, a Forest Department team was conducting an operation against the illegal sand mafia; the driver of a sand-filled tractor-trolley—Vinod Kori—deliberately ran the vehicle over Forest Constable Harkesh Gurjar, resulting in Gurjar's death at the scene. The accused driver had been absconding ever since the incident.

Additional SP Surendra Pal Singh confirmed the arrest of the main accused, Vinod Kori, by the police in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The police are currently interrogating him to determine where he travelled and who provided him with assistance while he was absconding.

Earlier, acting on the case, the Morena police had arrested two other accused individuals: Pawan Tomar and Sonu Chauhan. Reports indicate that one of the arrested individuals, the tractor owner, holds a position as an office-bearer in a local political unit.

Congress leader Dr Govind Singh said the sand mafia operates freely in the Chambal region and that the government has failed to act despite repeated appeals.

DFO Baghel said departmental steps would be taken to assist Harkesh’s family. Demands have also been raised to provide his wife with a government job and to grant him martyr status.