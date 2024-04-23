All Scammers Have Come Together: Nadda

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s national president JP Nadda has said fearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s action all the scammers have come together. He made the statement at public meetings in Rewa, Satna and Tikamgarh on Tuesday.

India needs a stable government, and ‘Indi’ alliance is Chor, Chor Mausere Bhai (peas in a pod), Nadda said.

Arvind Kejriwal used to say that the Congress leaders should be sent to jail, and now that Kejriwal himself is in jail, and the Congress is advocating for him, Nadda further said.

In their rally, the leaders of ‘Indi’ alliance keep empty chairs for the jailed leaders, he said, adding that its leaders are either in jail or out on bail.

All the political parties, which form the alliance, promote their families who cannot think beyond – my son, my daughter and my son-in-law, Nadda said.

Sonia Gandhi, Laloo Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and other political outfits are working for their family members, the BJP’s national president said.

According to Nadda, the opposition parties have ripped off the state coffers, and when the government is acting against them, they have formed an alliance.

He also called the Congress anti-Sanatan Dharma.

The alliance partners of the Congress described Sanatan Dharma as dengue, malaria and HIV, but the party remained silent, he said.

The report card system in Indian politics is the gift of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is seeking votes on the basis of his ten years of hard work, Nadda said.

NDA government has worked in social sector and in developing infrastructure for the past ten years during which the country has changed, Nadda said.

When the BJP was talking about one law for all citizens in the country, other parties used to make fun of it, Nadda said.

By scrapping Article 370, constructing Ram Temple, and by implementing CAA, the BJP government has proved that it does what it says, but the Congress promises the moon during elections, and forgets it afterwards, Nadda said.

Nadda appealed to people to vote for Janardan Mishra in Rewa, Ganesh Singh in Satna and Veerandra Khatik in Tikamgarh.