All Efforts To Be Made To Improve Condition Of Farmers: CM | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday that he would make all efforts to promote the welfare of farmers. He made the statement at the time of performing the Bhoomi Pujan for Dudhia irrigation project.

The Ladli Behna scheme will strengthen women, he said, adding that he is connected to Bankhedi since his childhood. He also said that two high-quality roads would be constructed and all efforts made to develop Bankhedi and that a bus stand would be constructed at Pipariya. Chouhan took part in Vikas Parv in Bankhedi constituency.

He performed Bhoomipujan for the Dudhi irrigation project. He inaugurated the ground floor of Sharad students’ hostel under Bhausaheb Bhuskute Memorial Lok Trust in Govind Nagar. The building was constructed with the help of Coal India Limited, Koklata.

He also inaugurated the bio pest control production building at Agriculture Science Centre at Govind Nagar. It was constructed with the help of Indian Oil Corporation.

Chouhan also performed Bhoomi Pujan of Mushroom, spawn, fertiliser production and training unit under the Integrated Horticulture Development Mission scheme. The building will be constructed on the premises of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Govind Nagar.

The students of Saraswati Gramoday Vidyalay showered flower petals to welcome Chouhan. He also inspected the exhibition of various items made of clay and bamboos.

Member of Parliament Rao Udai Pratap Singh, legislator Thakurdas Nagwanshi, BJP’s district president Madhav Das Agarwal, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, SP Gurkaran Singh and others were present at the function.