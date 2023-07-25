Madhya Pradesh: City BJP Chief’s Wife Among Scam Beneficiaries

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): More skeletons are tumbling out in Vikam University PhD entrance exam scam. Now, the name of BJP city president’s wife too has come up in the list of controversial students.

BJP’s city president Vivek Joshi’s wife Shilpa is among the 12 candidates, whose answer sheets were found to be edited by the probe panel. Contacted, Joshi said that he was unaware as to how his wife’s name cropped up in the PhD entrance exam scam.

Her name and roll number 220042 was included among the 12 roll numbers given by the probe panel to the varsity administration.

The exam held in March 2022 has been dogged by claims of large-scale irregularities in engineering subjects. Answer sheets were altered to ensure that a select group of students cleared exam in School of Engineering and Technology.

The candidates who flunked in the exam were declared pass by altering their answer sheets. Later, a case was registered with Lokayukta against eight persons, including the then in-charge registrar Dr Prashant Puranik, assistant registrar Virendra Uchavare, RAC members Dr PK Verma, Dr Ganpat Ahirwar, Dr YS Thakur and three candidates on the complaint of former state secretary of MP Youth Congress, Bablu Khinchi.

Following the plaint a probe panel was constituted. However, it resigned even before completing the probe and documents related to the investigation too went missing.

