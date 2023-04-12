DPF-GPF Scam: Team reaches Ujjain to determine compensation to victim employees

Bhopal’s jail department team check documents at Central Bhairavgarh Jail in Ujjain on Tuesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A four member team of the jail department from Bhopal reached here on Tuesday to assess and analyse the exact loss incurred by victim employees of Central Bhairavgarh Jail in the backdrop of the DPF-GPF scam.

Led by joint-director, jail, RC Chandrawat, the team called for passbooks and bank statements of around 70 jail employees whose DPF money had been embezzled. Chandrawat told Free Press that they would assess and analyse that what should be the exact status of the individual DPF account of every cheated jail employee. They will calculate the amount withdrawn from their accounts for various purposes.

This is being done to ascertain exactly what amount would have to be paid to the cheated employees at the time of their retirement so that their dues can be compensated on behalf of the government, Chandrawat said. Meanwhile, the visit of director general, jail, Arvind Kumar was deferred to Wednesday.

Usha Raj’s daughter in court |

JEWELLERY, CASH SEIZED FROM USHA’S DAUGHTER

Meanwhile, the SIT arrested Utkarshini, daughter of former jail superintendent Usha Raj from Bhopal. She was produced in court and taken on remand for two days. CSP Anil Maurya said that she is being interrogated. She confessed that her mother had asked her to run away after filling the bag with gold jewellery and money before arrest. Gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 29 lakh, silver utensils and ornaments worth Rs 3.14 lakh and Rs 35k in cash has been recovered from her possession. Her bank account and locker details is also being extracted.

Rs 50k RECOVERED FROM USHA’S UNDERGARMENT

In another astonishing development, the employees of Indore’s Central Jail recovered Rs 50k in cash from former jail superintendent of Bhairavgarh Jail Usha Raj, who is in judicial custody there. As per reports, when she was searched, the women jail employees recovered Rs 50k from her undergarments.