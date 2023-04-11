Ujjain: Pt Mishra exhorts people to keep Ujjain, Kshipra clean

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Narrator Pt Pradeep Mishra exhorted people to keep Ujjain city as well as river Kshipra clean and to collect Nirmalya coming out of temples and houses for a week.

Mishra, while addressing from the podium on the break day of the Vikramaditya Shiv Mahapuran, gave the message of cleaning the city as well as making Kshipra River clean and said that materials coming out of religious places and houses should be disposed of in the river and pond. A separate vehicle should be run once a week to collect Nirmalya material.

MULLAPURA RENAMED MURLIPURA

Ward number 12 of Mullapura has been renamed as Murlipura. The name plaque was unveiled on Monday by Pradeep Mishra in the presence of higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MLA Ujjain North Paras Chandra Jain, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) speaker Kalavati Yadav and regional corporator Chhote Lal Mandloi.

MISHRA’S EFFIGY BURNT

The students of Dr Ambedkar organisation and AJJAKS demonstrated against narrator Pradeep Mishra by burning his effigy here on Monday. The protesters also demanded registration of FIR against the narrator. They said that their faith has been hurt by the statements made by Mishra to change the Constitution. If a case is not registered against Mishra within eight days, the organisation will continue with their protest. Dharmendra Solanki of AJJAKS said that the comment made by Mishra on changing the Constitution is completely wrong.