 All Dams In Bhopal Open Gates For The First Time This Monsoon As City Receives 42 Inches Of Rainfall
Two gates each of Kaliyasot and Kerwa dams, and one gate each of Bhadbhada and Kolar dams have been opened.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time this monsoon season, all dams in Bhopal have opened their gates due to continuous rainfall in the catchment areas.

Two gates each of Kaliyasot and Kerwa dams, and one gate each of Bhadbhada and Kolar dams have been opened. The gates are expected to remain open on Tuesday as heavy rain continues to pour across the district. So far, Bhopal has received about 42 inches of rain, which is 111% of the seasonal average, according to the weather department, which also predicts that the rain will continue on Tuesday.

Bhopal typically sees around 7 inches of rainfall in September. This year, 1.5 inches of rain have already fallen in just two days, filling the Upper Lake and prompting the opening of one gate of the Bhadbhada dam. Water released from Bhadbhada flows into the Kaliyasot dam, leading to the opening of its two gates. The Kolar dam near Bhopal also has one gate open due to heavy inflows.

Above Average Rainfall Recorded in Bhopal

Bhopal has already received more rainfall than usual this monsoon season. The city's average rainfall is 37.6 inches, but this year it has already received about 42 inches. After June, there was record rainfall in July and August, which has pushed up the overall figures.

