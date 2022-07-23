e-Paper Get App

Akshay Kumar hails MP for getting the 'Most Film Friendly State' award, CM Chouhan replies

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 08:14 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bollywood fraternity has hailed the state after the felicitation of the ‘Most Film Friendly State’ award at 68th National Film Awards held in New Delhi.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar wrote on twitter mentioning the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, “Glad to hear the news. Have shot many films in Madhya Pradesh. Every time is a beautiful memory. Congratulations to you and your entire team”.

Chouhan replied to Akshay's tweet, “I express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the entire team of Madhya Pradesh for your kind wishes”.

Another bollywood actor Mukesh Tiwari, a resident of Sagar district, congratulated the colleagues associated with the film industry and all the citizens of the state for the achievement. “Madhya Pradesh, rich in natural beauty and historical heritage, is eager to welcome you all. So, do visit Madhya Pradesh, Jai Madhya Pradesh,” he said in a video message.

Actress Divya Dutta also congratulated the state for winning the National Film Friendly state award. She said, “The state is so well deserved because whenever we shoot there, it's been such an amazing location, very easy processes for shooting there. Also very warm and affectionate people there”.

She further congratulated Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department and thanked them for always being there whenever she was here to shoot.

