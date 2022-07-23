Bhopal: Essay writing contest themed on ‘Nurture Our Nature’ on July 28

OUR STAFF REPORTER
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
Regional Museum of Natural History, Bhopal (A regional centre of
National Museum of Natural History, New Delhi) is going to organise
an essay writing competition for the students of class 9th to 10 on July
28 on the occasion of ‘World Nature Conservation Day’ .The theme of
the competition is “Nurture Our Nature”.
In-charge scientist Manoj Kumar Sharma says that a school can send
their five students as participants. Only 100 participants will be
registered/nominated for this contest on a “First Come First Serve”
basis. Schools may send the list of students and one escort teacher for
registration through email rmnhbhopal@gmail.com on or before July 26,
he added.
He further said that the students are advised to bring clipboard and pen
and report at 10 am at the reception of the museum on July 28 along
with their identity card. First, Second, Third and three encouragement
prizes will be awarded. Participation certificates will be given to all
participants on the same day, Sharma added.
