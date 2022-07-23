Bhopal: Essay writing contest themed on ‘Nurture Our Nature’ on July 28

Representational Pic | FPJ

OUR STAFF REPORTER

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Regional Museum of Natural History, Bhopal (A regional centre of

National Museum of Natural History, New Delhi) is going to organise

an essay writing competition for the students of class 9th to 10 on July

28 on the occasion of ‘World Nature Conservation Day’ .The theme of

the competition is “Nurture Our Nature”.

In-charge scientist Manoj Kumar Sharma says that a school can send

their five students as participants. Only 100 participants will be

registered/nominated for this contest on a “First Come First Serve”

basis. Schools may send the list of students and one escort teacher for

registration through email rmnhbhopal@gmail.com on or before July 26,

he added.

He further said that the students are advised to bring clipboard and pen

and report at 10 am at the reception of the museum on July 28 along

with their identity card. First, Second, Third and three encouragement

prizes will be awarded. Participation certificates will be given to all

participants on the same day, Sharma added.

