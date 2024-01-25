Akshara Yadav Murder Case: Gwalior Minors, Accused Of Killing Former DGP's Granddaughter, Escape Rehab Center

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Six minors, including three accused in murder case of former DGP's granddaughter Akshara Yadav, escaped rehabilitation centre in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Thursday. The juvenile offenders pushed the staff and climbed the walls to flee.

The staff immediately reported the incident to the police. Law enforcement promptly responded, initiating citywide checkpoints to apprehend the escapees. The six minors worked in two separate groups, and all of them are implicated in serious criminal cases.

Security has been stepped up outside the DGP's home, fearing a potential reoccurrence of an unfortunate event.

On July 11 2023, 18-year-old Akshara was shot dead by some bike-borne youths in Gwalior. Investigation revealed that the accused aimed to attack Akshara's friend, but they missed the target.

Pawan Tiwari, Superintendent of the correctional facility, reported that the escape took place when staff members were providing morning showers to the juveniles. He immediately alerted the police about the situation. The escapees, including the three linked to the Akshara Yadav case, are currently subjects of an intensive search operation conducted by three police forces.

The Central Reserve Police Force has also been deployed to assist in the investigation. The incident has raised concerns about the security and management of rehabilitation centers for minors in the region.