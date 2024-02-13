Ajnal River May Change Course Due To Harda Blast: Experts | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Environmentalist and geologist have said that blast in fireworks factory in Harda last week was akin to an earthquake. They also said that Ajnal River, which flows 1.5 kilometres away from blast site, may change its course due to the blast. According to experts, the tremors deep within the earth can reroute rivers, changing their course permanently.

When an earthquake changes river course and cracks the ground beneath a river, it alters the path of least resistance for the water to flow. The river abandons its former channel and adopts a new course, sometimes moving miles from its original location. “Like earthquake, the buildings located within 2.5 kilometres of Harda blast site developed cracks. So, prima facie, it seems that intensity of non-nuclear cluster bombs must be 5 on Richter scale.

So, it may change the river course,” environmentalist Dr SC Pandey said. He added, “Rahgiri Day was introduced in Bhopal in which there was mass participation of people, dance and DJ music in 2014. Its venue was shifted from Upper Lake on the ground that high intensity DJ will affect aquatic life and ecosystem.” MP Pollution Control Board official Brijesh Sharma said, “Geologists should address this issue. Intensify of blast was high.

So, it may affect flora and fauna in Harda. Blast may affect ecosystem.” Jyoti Sarup, geology (seismology) professor MANIT, said, “Intensity of Harda firecracker blast was so high it may deform upper layer of river bed. There is chance that it may change river course.

Even water level of wells up to 40 ft deep may show changes. Harda blast may lead to deformation of water bodies, shifting of river bed. Similar things happen after earthquake, which brings changes due to high intensity tremors.”