Bhopal: Aditi Matta Wins Silver In Asia's Largest Pickleball Tournament | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s Aditi Matta secured a silver medal in the Asia’s Largest Pickleball Tournament, the Indian Open 2024, on Monday.

The tournament, organized by Global Sports from February 8 in Mumbai, witnessed fierce competition from participants across Asia. The tournament commenced on Monday.

Aditi bagged a silver medal in the mixed doubles under-14 category.

Aditi is also a national-level badminton player with an impressive track record, including being the all-time Under-13 Bhopal District Champion.

Aditi told the Free Press about her enthusiasm for exploring new avenues in sports, stating that she sees similarities between badminton and pickleball, which motivated her to participate in the open tournament.

MP Crowned As Overall Champion At 34th Junior-Sub Junior Canoe Sprint

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh emerged as the overall champion in the 34th Junior-Sub Junior Canoe Sprint Tournament, showcasing exceptional prowess in both men and women categories.

The tournament, held over four days at the Lower Lake from February 9 to 12, witnessed fierce competition from participants across the region.

In the Junior-Sub Junior Canoe Sprint men’s category, Madhya Pradesh showcased their dominance by securing seven gold, three silver, and one bronze medals. Similarly, in the women’s category, MP clinched five gold, six silver, and one bronze medals.

Adding to their impressive medal tally, MP also secured victory in the senior mix category of the dragon boat race, claiming two gold and two silver medals.