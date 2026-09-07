AJJAKS Tussle In Bhopal: Rival Factions Face Off Over Control Of Headquarters | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dispute involving IAS officer Santosh Verma and the attempted capture of AJJAKS (Anusuchit Jati-Janjati Adhikari Evam Karmchari Sangh) headquarters in Bhopal surfaced on Sunday following an ongoing leadership rivalry within the organisation.

Two factions of AJJAKS came face to face at AJJAKS Bhavan in Tulsi Nagar. One side recognises Mukesh Maurya as the legitimate state president, a position backed by official state records and the Madhya Pradesh government.

The opposing side claimed Santosh Verma was unanimously elected as the new president following the resignation of previous leader JN Kansotia.

Mukesh Maurya's faction accused Santosh Verma of unauthorised use of the organisation’s banner and attempting to forcefully seize administrative control of the headquarters.

Mukesh Maurya told Free Press, “Santosh Verma cannot be the president as he was appointed by retired officer JN Kansotia who has no right as AJJAKS is organisation of officers, employees.

Today, I came to know that Santosh Verma will attempt to capture AJJAKS headquarters. So, police barricaded the vicinity of AJJAKS headquarters at Tulsi Nagar.”