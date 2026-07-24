Airbags Save Lives Of 2 Policemen After Car Falls From Bridge Amid Rain & Poor Visibility In Chhatarpur

2 Policemen Escape Unhurt After Car Falls From Bridge Amid Rain, Poor Visibility In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two police personnel had a narrow escape after their car fell from a bridge on the under-construction bypass road in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, as reported on Friday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Harpalpur of Chhatarpur late on Thursday night. The airbags of the vehicle opened during the accident, saving the lives of the Kakunpur police outpost in-charge and a constable.

According to information, the incident took place on Thursday night around between 9 pm to 10 pm on the Harpalpur bypass.

The car, bearing registration number MP 16 ZM 6927, was travelling from Kakunpur outpost towards Harpalpur police station when it lost control and fell from the bridge.

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The vehicle was carrying Kakunpur police outpost in-charge Rajendra Bagri and head constable (constable) Brijraj Singh Parmar, posted at Harpalpur police station. Both suffered minor injuries in the accident and are reported to be out of danger.

The accident reportedly occurred due to poor visibility caused by heavy rain and the incomplete construction work on the bypass.

The driver allegedly could not identify the unfinished road section and the vehicle climbed over a pile of soil before falling from the bridge.

Local residents rushed to the spot after the accident and helped the injured policemen.

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Eyewitnesses said the condition of the car suggested that the accident could have been severe. However, the timely opening of airbags prevented major injuries.

Harpalpur Police Station in-charge RS Sikrwar confirmed that Rajendra Bagri and Brijraj Singh Parmar were travelling in the car. He said both sustained minor injuries and an investigation into the incident is underway.

After receiving treatment, Brijraj Singh Parmar returned to his regular duty at the police station. Meanwhile, Rajendra Bagri left for Khajuraho for his scheduled VIP duty.

The accident has raised concerns over safety arrangements at the under-construction bypass. Local residents have demanded proper barricading, warning signs and safety measures at construction sites to prevent such incidents in the future.