Major Accident Averted In MP's Barwani After Driver Swerves College Bus To Save Two Women Pedestrians; 50 Onboard Students Rescued

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident was averted on Monday after the JIT college bus travelling from Barwani to Borawan veered off the road to avoid hitting women on the road.

The accident happened in the morning at 8:30 AM in the Thikri Tehsil. While the vehicle sustained significant damage, all 50 students on board are reported to be safe, with only a few minor injuries.

The JIT College bus was travelling from Barwani towards Borawan on Monday morning, carrying about 50 students. Two females suddenly came on the A-way of the bus, prompting the driver to turn the steering wheel abruptly, causing the bus to go out of control and veer off the road. The bus was damaged in the accident.

A crowd of local villagers gathered at the site. With the assistance of locals, the injured students were immediately shifted to the primary health centre in Thikri, where they are currently receiving treatment. All students are reported to be out of danger.

Eyewitnesses stated that if the driver not maintained control in time, the bus could have overturned, potentially resulting in a major disaster. In his effort to save the lives of the two women, the driver effectively put his own safety as well as that of the students at risk.

After receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and assessed the situation. Efforts are currently underway to bring the bus back onto the road with the help of a crane. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. Local residents have praised the driver for his presence of mind.