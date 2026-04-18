Passenger Bus Overturns On Mp's Rajgarh–Kukshi Road, Fourteen Injured |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 14 passengers were injured after a private passenger bus overturned on the Rajgarh–Kukshi road on Saturday morning. The accident occurred at 9:30 am near Ambasoti Ghat.

According to information, the private passenger bus was travelling from Rajgarh towards Manawar via Bagh Tanda. Soon after crossing Ringnod and entering the Tanda Ghat section, the bus went out of control and overturned. Following the accident, passengers screamed for help, while the bus driver fled from the scene.

Police from Ringnod outpost reached the spot soon after receiving information. With the help of residents, rescue operations were carried out and injured passengers were shifted to nearby hospitals.

Doctors at Tanda Hospital said that a youth identified as Sanjay suffered severe injuries after both his legs were crushed under the bus. His wife, who was also injured, was seen crying while holding him at the scene. Sanjay was later referred to a higher medical centre for treatment.

Police officials said seven injured passengers were admitted to a private hospital in Rajgarh, while seven others were taken to the government hospital in Tanda. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident and efforts are being made to trace the absconding driver.