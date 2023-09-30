Air Bases To Be Increased In MP: Air Marshal Vibhas Pandey

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, AOC-in-C, HQ Maintenance Command Vibhas Pandey said that the number of air bases would be increased in Madhya Pradesh. “The information about their number and location will not be given because army has its own rules,” he added. At present, there is only one air base in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh from where Indian Air Force operates its aircrafts.

Pande told media persons here on Saturday that defence forces were fully prepared in case there was war with China and Pakistan. “Be it China or Pakistan, everyone will be given a befitting reply,” he added.

About the air show in Bhopal, Air Marshal who hails from Jabalpur said Indian Army chose the place after seeing the environment of Bhopal and its location. “There is beauty here in every way and this place was chosen so that people could easily watch the show over water,” he added.

