AIIMS Celebrates 12th Foundation Day Focus On One State One Health Policy: CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday asked AIIMS Bhopal to help implement One State One Health Policy and make Madhya Pradesh the pioneer state in this transformative initiative. AIIMS Bhopal celebrated its 12th Foundation Day on Sunday. The chief minister joined the event virtually and conveyed best wishes to AIIMS on the occasion.

Presenting a report, Dr Ajai Singh, executive director of AIIMS Bhopal, said the institute witnessed unprecedented progress in last 12 years like kidney and bone marrow transplant, setting up transgender clinic, delivery of medicines to remote areas by drones, enhancement in digital healthcare infrastructure.

In last 12 years, there has been 56% increase in OPD patients, 170% rise in emergency cases and 53% rise in beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat scheme. The bed occupancy increased from 62% to 77%.

AIIMS Bhopal leads in data linkage and digitisation among all AIIMS. Professor Nishi Pandey of Lucknow University and MP (Rajya Sabha) Dr Anil Jain also expressed their views on the occasion.

Residents Objects To Shifting Of RSS Shops To Shivaji Nagar Playground

Hawker Corner, Dussehra Maidan Better Alternatives: Locals Tell MLA

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Shivaji Nagar led by Citizen Forum called on local MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani on Sunday to express their objection to shifting of 65 shops to a playground adjacent to RSS Market ( Pt Ravi Shankar Shukla Market located at 5-Number bus stop market). MP Housing Board is executing a re-densification plan for the RSS market.

For the same, around 150 families and 65 shops at the market are being shifted temporarily till the redevelopment plan is completed. The residents told the MLA that shoppers would throng the shops being constructed at the park and that would be problematic for the locals as Shivaji Nagar is a residential area.

They suggested that the administration should rather shift the shops to Hawker corner situated in front of Nutan College or TT Nagar Dussehra Maidan till the RSS market redevelopment plan is completed. With the coming of the shops at the playground, even the street vendors would come and set up their units around the park. Vegetable, egg vendors, eateries joints will start running their business making our life hell, the residents decried.

The citizen forum president Ramesh Rathore said, “Children use the playground for their sports activities like football, cricket. Residents use the playground for Navratri festival and other social activities. So the shifting of shops will restrict all these activities. It is board examination time, and the machines have been deployed for making temporary makeshift shops on the playground which is creating problems for the students.”